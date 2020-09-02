Watch: Houston fountain spills suds into nearby road after apparent prank
UPI News Service, 09/02/2020
A popular Houston fountain turned into a curiously clean mess when a massive amount of soap bubbles filled the landmark and spilled out into the surrounding area.
The Gus S. Wortham Memorial Fountain, a Buffalo Bayou Park landmark known for its dandelion-like shape, spilled suds into the park Tuesday night when soap was added to the water in an apparent prank.
A video recorded by a witness shows the soap bubbles traveling as far as nearly Allen Parkway.
The scene evoked memories of a prank in 2019 that involved soap suds from a fountain at Kingwood Drive and West Lake Houston. Video shows the street corner covered in bubbles while firefighters attempted to clean up the mess.
