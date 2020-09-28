A British coast guard helicopter was dispatched to conduct the rescue of a dog trapped on a ledge by deep sea foam -- and two people who unsuccessfully attempted their own rescues of the canine.

The Padstow Coastguard Rescue Team and Newquay Coastguard Rescue Team were summoned to Porth Beach in Cornwall, England, when the dog became stranded on a ledge by deep sea foam and two people who attempted to rescue the canine became stranded themselves.

Royal National Lifeboat Institution lifeguards were also on the scene as a coastguard helicopter arrived to conduct the rescue.

A video of the rescue shows a rescuer suspended from the helicopter being lowered to where he could grab hold of the dog and lift it to safety.

The two people who became stranded while trying to rescue the dog were also brought safely back to dry land without any injuries, rescuers said.