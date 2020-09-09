A teacher at a private school in Georgia came up with a novel solution to social distancing in a small classroom -- making use of vertical space.

Grey Eaton, who teaches shop and handyman classes at Eaton Academy in Roswell, put his skills to practical use in the classroom by constructing a "Safety Social Station" -- a wooden platform that lifts a student's desk 2-3 feet off the ground.

Eaton said the platform adds an extra 6-8 inches of space between the student seated on the platform and the nearest ground-level desk.

The teacher said a patent is pending on the invention and he believes it could be put to use in other classrooms where teachers want a little more space from their students -- and a better view of the class.