Diane Keaton and Jeremy Irons are set to star in a new romantic comedy centered around a weaving tale of love and weddings.

In the trailer for Love, Weddings and Other Disasters, Irons plays a fussy celebrity caterer who falls in love with Keaton's character, who is visually impaired, on a blind date.

Meanwhile, an inexperienced wedding planner known as "The Wedding Thrasher," played by Taken actress Maggie Grace, and a tour-bus guide, portrayed by former Vine star Andrew Bachelor, also find love in chance encounters.

The trailer has Irons don a blindfold as he encourages Keaton to let him "see what you see," while Grace arm wrestles the lead of a wedding band and Bachelor meets his "Cinderella."

The film, directed by Dennis Dugan is set to release in theaters and on demand on Dec. 4.