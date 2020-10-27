Watch: Diane Keaton, Jeremy Irons star in 'Love, Weddings and other Disasters' trailer
UPI News Service, 10/27/2020
Diane Keaton and Jeremy Irons are set to star in a new romantic comedy centered around a weaving tale of love and weddings.
In the trailer for Love, Weddings and Other Disasters, Irons plays a fussy celebrity caterer who falls in love with Keaton's character, who is visually impaired, on a blind date.
Meanwhile, an inexperienced wedding planner known as "The Wedding Thrasher," played by Taken actress Maggie Grace, and a tour-bus guide, portrayed by former Vine star Andrew Bachelor, also find love in chance encounters.
The trailer has Irons don a blindfold as he encourages Keaton to let him "see what you see," while Grace arm wrestles the lead of a wedding band and Bachelor meets his "Cinderella."
The film, directed by Dennis Dugan is set to release in theaters and on demand on Dec. 4.
