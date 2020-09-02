A parrot at a British zoo has become a hit with visitors and a viral sensation online after belting out a rendition of Beyonce's "If I Were A Boy."

The Lincolnshire Wildlife Park posted a video to Facebook of the 9-year-old yellow-crowned Amazon parrot, Chico, breaking into song for a gathered crowd of patrons.

The video quickly went viral, leading the zoo to give Chico his own Instagram account for sharing his renditions of pop songs.

Chico's repertoire also includes "Poker Face" by Lady Gaga, "Firework" by Katy Perry and "You Drive Me Crazy" by Gnarls Barkley.