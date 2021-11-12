Warwick Davis introduces the cast of Disney's upcoming Willow sequel series in a new video that was released on Friday in celebration of Disney+ Day.

Davis goes briefly behind-the-scenes of the new show and speaks with his castmates, which includes Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Ellie Bamber, Tony Revolori, Amar Chadha Patel and Dempsey Bryk.

"Yeah, we heard you die-hard Willow fans. The Willow-mongers, the willingly softlys, the low boys. You get the idea, we're still workshopping fan base things for that," Davis says as he exits his trailer.

Davis will reprise his role as Willow Ufgood in the new Willow. The series will return to the magical realm seen in the original 1988 film, which was filled with sorcerers, epic battles and unlikely heroes.

Jonathan Kasdan (Solo: A Star Wars Story) developed the series and wrote the pilot episode.

Willow is coming to Disney+ in 2022.

Disney has made a number of announcements on Friday in celebration of Disney+ Day including Enchanted sequel Disenchanted.

The company also said the live-action remake of Pinocchio is coming in 2022 and teased the return Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy in Hocus Pocus 2.