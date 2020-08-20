Cinemax has set a premiere date for Warrior Season 2.

The network said Thursday that the action-drama series will return for a second season Oct. 2.

"We have some unfinished business. The battle continues Friday, October 2nd only on Cinemax," the network tweeted.

In a press release, Cinemax said the 10-episode second season will premiere at 10 p.m. EDT. The series will also be available on demand on MaxGo.com.

Warrior is based on writings by late actor and martial arts star Bruce Lee. The series takes place amid the Tong Wars in 19th century San Francisco.

"Season 2 follows rival Chinatown tongs, the Hop Wei and the Long Zii, as they fight for dominance amidst the growing anti-Chinese racism that threatens to destroy them all," an official synopsis reads.

"Between the local political turmoil and the escalating gang violence, tensions in Chinatown threaten to boil over into a full-scale war that will raise the stakes and its survival of the fittest for those left standing."

Cinemax previously shared a teaser trailer for Season 2 that shows Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji) pursue "unfinished business" with Irish crime lord Dylan Leary (Dean Jagger).

Warrior co-stars Kiernan Bew, Olivia Cheng, Jason Tobin and Dianne Doan, and will feature Celine Buckens, Dustin Nguyen , Chen Tang, Miranda Raison and Maria Elena Laas in Season 2.

Jonathan Tropper, Justin Lin and Shannon Lee, the daughter of Bruce Lee, produce the series.