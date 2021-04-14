In a video tweet by HBO Max on Wednesday afternoon, the cast of Warrior announced that the show has been renewed as a Max Original for Season 3 and will move to HBO Max from Cinemax.

According to a press release by Warner Media, the drama series is set during the Tong Wars of San Francisco's Chinatown in the late 19th century, based on the writings of martial arts legend Bruce Lee. It was created and executive produced by Jonathan Tropper (Banshee) under Tropper Ink Productions, executive produced by Justin Lin (Star Trek Beyond and Fast & Furious 9) for Perfect Storm Entertainment and executive produced by Shannon Lee for Bruce Lee Entertainment.

"Justin, Jonathan, and I were thrilled when Warrior was put on HBO platforms to be discovered by a whole new legion of fans. Now we are excited and grateful for the opportunity to do another season, and we applaud HBO Max for understanding the importance of telling this story and for continuing to support this level of representation in our industry," said Lee. "I just know that my father is grinning right now to see this show he dreamed of so long ago continuing to beat the odds. We have every intention of delivering the same high level of meaningful storytelling and Gung Fu action in season 3!"

The first season aired in 2019 and the series returned for its 10-episode second season in October 2020 on Cinemax. It stars Andrew Koji, Kieran New, Celine Buckens, Olivia Cheng, Dianne Doan, Dean Jagger, Langley Kirkwood, Maria-Elena Laas, Hoon Lee, Christian McKay, Dustin Nguyen, Miranda Raison, Chen Tang, Joe Taslim, Jason Tobin, Joanna Vanderham, Tom Weston-Jones and Perry Yung.