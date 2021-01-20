Warner Bros. has announced that a Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel, titled Wonka, will be released on March 17, 2023.

Wonka will focus on Willy Wonka's early days before opening up his candy factory, as seen in Roald Dahl's novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and its two film adaptations.

Paddington director Paul King is helming the prequel. David Heyman (Harry Potter) is producing, with Simon Rich penning the original draft. King and Simon Farnaby wrote the current draft of the script.

Warner Bros. hopes to begin casting for the film soon. Heyman has been attached to the project since 2016.

Gene Wilder portrayed Willy Wonka in 1971's Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Johnny Depp then portrayed the character in director Tim Burton's 2005 version, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.