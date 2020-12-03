Warner Bros. announced on Thursday that the company's entire 2021 film slate, which includes The Suicide Squad, Matrix 4 and other blockbusters, will premiere simultaneously on HBO Max and in movie theaters.

The new films will be available for a one month period on HBO Max at no extra cost to subscribers, before they continue to be screened theatrically in the U.S. and international territories.

Dune, Mortal Kombat, Godzilla vs. Kong, Space Jam: A New Legacy, The Many Saints of Newark, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, In the Heights, The Little Things, Judas and the Black Messiah, Tom & Jerry, Those Who Wish Me Dead, Reminiscence, Malignant, King Richard and Cry Macho are also among the films expected to arrive in 2021 on HBO Max and in theaters.

Every film will be available to stream in 4K Ultra HD and HDR on HBO Max.

Warner Bros. previously announced in November that Wonder Woman 1984 would be coming to theaters and HBO Max on Christmas day.

"We're living in unprecedented times which call for creative solutions, including this new initiative for the Warner Bros. Pictures Group. No one wants films back on the big screen more than we do. We know new content is the lifeblood of the theatrical exhibition, but we have to balance this with the reality that most theaters in the U.S. will likely operate at reduced capacity throughout 2021," chair and CEO of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group Ann Sarnoff said in a statement.

"With this unique one-year plan, we can support our partners in exhibition with a steady pipeline of world-class films, while also giving moviegoers who may not have access to theaters or aren't quite ready to go back to the movies the chance to see our amazing 2021 films. We see it as a win-win for film lovers and exhibitors, and we're extremely grateful to our filmmaking partners for working with us on this innovative response to these circumstances," she continued.