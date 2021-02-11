'WandaVision': New mid-season featurette teases future of Marvel series
UPI News Service, 02/11/2021
Marvel is teasing the future of WandaVision and what will happen across the show's remaining four episodes in a new, mid-season featurette.
The clip, released on Thursday, features stars Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Paul Bettany (Vision), Kathryn Hahn (Agnes) and director Matt Shakman discussing their experience making the reality-bending show, alongside new footage.
Agnes is seemingly snapped out of Wanda's spell and wonders where she is while talking to Vision.
"Am I dead?" Agnes asks, with Vision responding, "No. Why would you think that?"
"Because you are," Agnes replies.
Wanda and Vision also appear to come together in order to protect their sitcom-like world.
"This is our home," Wanda says.
"Then let's fight for it," Vision replies.
