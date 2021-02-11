Marvel is teasing the future of WandaVision and what will happen across the show's remaining four episodes in a new, mid-season featurette.

The clip, released on Thursday, features stars Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Paul Bettany (Vision), Kathryn Hahn (Agnes) and director Matt Shakman discussing their experience making the reality-bending show, alongside new footage.

Agnes is seemingly snapped out of Wanda's spell and wonders where she is while talking to Vision.

"Am I dead?" Agnes asks, with Vision responding, "No. Why would you think that?"

"Because you are," Agnes replies.

Wanda and Vision also appear to come together in order to protect their sitcom-like world.

"This is our home," Wanda says.

"Then let's fight for it," Vision replies.

Episode 6 of WandaVision comes to Disney+ on Friday. Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau), Kat Dennings (Darcy Lewis) and Randall Park (Jimmy Woo) also star.