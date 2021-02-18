Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff comes to terms with expanding her false world in a new clip for episode seven of WandaVision.

"Look we've all been there right? Letting our fear and anger get the best of us, intentionally expanding the borders of the false world we created," Wanda says in reference to what happened in episode six.

Wanda is speaking to the camera, as seen in modern sitcoms and is woken up by her sons Billy (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy (Jett Klyne).

Billy and Tommy are experiencing weird things happening to their video game console as it switches from the Nintendo GameCube to Atari and then to card game Uno.

Wanda dismisses the boys as she wants to get some extra sleep and describes wanting to take a staycation.

"As punishment for my reckless evening, I plan on taking a quarantine-style staycation. A whole day just to myself," Wanda says to the camera.

WandaVision episode seven comes to Disney+ on Friday.

Paul Bettany (Vision), Kathryn Hahn (Agnes), Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau), Kat Dennings (Darcy Lewis) and Randall Park (Jimmy Woo) also star in the reality-bending Marvel series.