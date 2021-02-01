'WandaVision': Elizabeth Olsen keeps altering reality in mid-season trailer
UPI News Service, 02/01/2021
The mystery continues to unfold in a new mid-season trailer for Marvel's WandaVision.
ADVERTISEMENT
Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) continues to bend reality inside Westview where she is living a sitcom-style life with Vision (Paul Bettany) and the citizens of the small town.
Wanda, Vision and their neighbor Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) move from the 80s, 90s, and 2000s as they switch to different fashion and sitcom styles from each era.
Government agency S.W.O.R.D. is monitoring the situation and trying to find a way inside Westview while Vision attempts to leave. The trailer ends by teasing that Wanda and Vision might start fighting each other.
