The mystery continues to unfold in a new mid-season trailer for Marvel's WandaVision.

Wanda ( Elizabeth Olsen ) continues to bend reality inside Westview where she is living a sitcom-style life with Vision ( Paul Bettany ) and the citizens of the small town.

Wanda, Vision and their neighbor Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) move from the 80s, 90s, and 2000s as they switch to different fashion and sitcom styles from each era.

Government agency S.W.O.R.D. is monitoring the situation and trying to find a way inside Westview while Vision attempts to leave. The trailer ends by teasing that Wanda and Vision might start fighting each other.

Disney+ also released on Monday a new poster for the series that features Wanda, Vision, Agnes, Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), Dracy Lewis (Kat Dennings) and Jimmy Woo (Randall Park).

Episode five of WandaVision is coming to Disney+ on Friday. The nine-episode series is directed by Matt Shakman with Jac Schaeffer as the head writer.