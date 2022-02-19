Justified and Sons of Anarchy alum Walton Goggins is set to star in Amazon Prime Video's adaptation of the video game Fallout.

Westworld creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan are executive producing the post-apocalyptic project, with Nolan onboard to direct the first episode, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Deadline.com reported Goggins is expected to play a ghoul, a person who mutated because of prolonged radiation exposure during a nuclear war.

Production is to begin this year, with Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner as showrunners on the series.

No plot details have been publicly disclosed.

Goggins' other credits include The Shield, The Righteous Gemstones and The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.