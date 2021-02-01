A Texas woman is thanking members of her community after her wallaby escaped during a dust storm and was found before befalling any harm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shayli McCartor, owner of Wolfforth's Party Time Ponies and Events, said Rascal, a 2-year-old wallaby and one of the main attractions of the business, went missing during a Saturday morning dust storm at her Lubbock home.

"I'm never gonna see him. That was the first thought like, it just seemed impossible, especially out here," McCartor told KLBK/KAMC. "People dump dogs out here, and there's so many wild dogs, and there's coyotes, and there's a fox."

McCartor put out a call for help on Facebook, and reports of sightings soon started rolling in.

"So many people were like, 'I can't believe I saw that, or I didn't know what I was looking at,'" McCartor said. "And it really made the people in the community aware, like, yeah, we're looking for this, and it's not something you're gonna see every day, but he really is lost and he is out there."

McCartor said a local resident, Jason Cole Pepper, found Rascal in a field about a mile and a half from home. The marsupial was captured safely about 6 hours after his escape.

"We're so thankful for everybody that did help," McCartor said.