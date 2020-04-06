Season 10 of The Walking Dead has ended with Episode 15, setting up the next part of the zombie-apocalypse story instead of wrapping up one.

The season was supposed to end with Episode 16, but its airing had to be postponed when all TV and film productions were shut down last month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Everybody did an amazing job on this episode and I hope fans enjoyed it, but clearly, it wasn't our plan to end it here," show-runner Angela Kang told The Hollywood Reporter.

"Everybody in our post department was hustling, but we still had quite a bit of work left before we could deliver the finale. Everyone's really grateful to have work and trying to stay safe with their families, which is the most important thing, and we're all looking forward to sharing Episode 16 as its own special airing later."

Spoilers ahead.

Episode 15, which aired on AMC Sunday night, had no major character deaths, but it showed evil Whisperer leader Beta (Ryan Hurst) leading hordes of walkers to the abandoned hospital where most of the show's heroes and children are hiding out.

Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) calls for help and the rehabilitated Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) -- now embraced by the group -- is doing his best to protect everyone.

The episode also offers more information about Princess, the chatty new character (Paola Lazaro) whom Eugene (Josh McDermitt,) Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) met while out on the road the previous episode.

In Episode 15, viewers learn Princess has been alone for a year and is eager for company. She appears misguided but good-hearted.

After unintentionally getting her new friends' horses killed, she offers them bicycles on which to ride home and accepts their invitation to join their group.

"The comic book fans who have read further into what her past is know that it is really dark," Lazaro told CinemaBlend, suggesting viewers will eventually see a different side of the character that won't be "all fun and laughter and defensive."

Also separated from the main group are Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Alden (Callan McAuliffe,) who are last seen surrounded.

Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Judith (Cailey Fleming), are in the woods hunting and spying.

A sneak peek of Episode 16 teases the return of Lauren Cohan's character Maggie, a beloved leader who has been missing for more than a season.

She is seen reading a letter that says many of her friends have been killed and the survivors need her.

Gabriel is heard in voice-over telling frightened children he hopes others will come to rescue them.