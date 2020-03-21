The third show in The Walking Dead zombie-apocalypse television franchise will not premiere next month as planned, AMC announced.

A tweet on the official The Walking Dead Twitter feed said Friday, "The Walking Dead: World Beyond is moving its premiere date from Sunday April 12th to later this year."

The change comes as the entertainment industry has been upended by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted the cancellation of live performances, awards shows, festivals and filmed productions around the world.

The two-season limited event World Beyond stars Julia Ormond, Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston and Nico Tortorella. It is about the first generation of people raised after the civilization collapses.