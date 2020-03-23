The Walking Dead star Danai Gurira is happy with her character's fate on the show.

The 42-year-old actress discussed her "gratifying" final episode as Michonne in interviews published Sunday following her exit in Season 10 of the AMC series.

Sunday's episode ended with Michonne traveling north in search of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), who has been missing since Season 9. Michonne left her children with Grimes in the care of Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and the other survivors.

"It was everything," Gurira said in an interview with Deadline of her scenes on the radio with Michonne's children. "It was peaceful. It was beautiful. It was joyful. It was sad. It was, you know, gratifying."

Michonne discovered clues that pointed her to Grimes while attempting to obtain a cache of weapons from Virgil (Kevin Carroll).

"I thought it was beautiful that she got to, you know, kind of get cosmically rewarded for helping this weird guy, Virgil," Gurira said. "Rewarded by finding evidence that's something she's always suspected was true, which was that Rick didn't die on that bridge. So, you know, we'll see how that goes."

Lincoln exited The Walking Dead in Season 9 but is slated to reprise Grimes in a series of three movies. Gurira discussed the possibility of Michonne also appearing in the films in an interview with The New York Times.

"I'm not saying it is or it isn't happening. But I think it would be very cool to see this world open up in a way that you can do through a movie exploration," the actress said.

"There are a lot of stories to tell that you can't get to when you're following a certain narrative in a TV show. But there are all these other narratives that are like, 'Oh, wouldn't that be interesting?' It's extremely exciting," she added.

News of Gurira's impending exit broke in February 2019. The actress is also known for playing Okoye in Black Panther and other movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.