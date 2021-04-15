AMC Networks, Skybound Entertainment and Image Comics announced on Thursday The Art of AMC's The Walking Dead Universe, a 240-page collection that will be released on Sept. 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hardcover book will contain a compilation of behind-the-scenes, pre-production and production art from AMC's The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Fans can view never-before-seen original sketches, concept art, storyboards, special product illustrations, an introduction from chief content officer of The Walking Dead series Scott M. Gimple and fun facts from creators and crew members.

The wrap-around cover will feature over 50 characters from all three shows.

The book will be available both digitally and in print. Special variant editions can be purchased on Skybound.com and TWDUshop.com.

"Our TWD community has been dedicated to the television series for over a decade now, and as a token of our gratitude, we wanted to create this book filled with art, design, and information spanning across the three shows we now have," Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman said in a statement.

"The expansion of this world is truly because of the awesome fanbase we have, and I am forever thankful to them for supporting our stories," he continued.

The 11th and final season of The Walking Dead will premiere on Aug. 22, AMC recently announced. The final season will span 24 episodes.