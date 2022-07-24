Wakanda looks to the future in new 'Black Panther' trailer
UPI News Service, 07/24/2022
Disney released the first trailer for its sequel to the 2018 Marvel blockbuster Black Panther this weekend.
ADVERTISEMENT
The 2-minute preview for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was set to the song "No Woman, No Cry."
It shows the mythical, titular African nation mourning the loss of its king T-Challa, who was also the superhero Black Panther, (Chadwick Boseman), and forging a new path forward.
Boseman died of cancer in 2020 at the age of 43. His most iconic role has not been recast.
The trailer for Wakanda Forever -- which has already gotten more than 9 million views on YouTube since it was posted Saturday -- includes a passionate speech, battle scenes, the birth of a baby and a glimpse of someone wearing the Black Panther suit.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.