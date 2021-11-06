Production is being shut down on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever while its star, Letitia Wright, recovers from an injury sustained over the summer.

The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline.com reported Friday that the cast and crew will go on break Thanksgiving week and resume filming in early 2022.

Wright was hurt in August while shooting a scene on a stunt rig in Boston. The nature of her injuries has not been disclosed.

Director Ryan Coogler has been shooting around Wright's absence in Atlanta while she recuperates in London.

"Letitia has been recovering in London since September from injuries sustained on the set of Black Panther 2 and is looking forward to returning to work early 2022," a representative for Wright said in a statement. "Letitia kindly asks that you keep her in your prayers."

The delay is not expected to impact the movie's Nov. 11, 2022, release date.

No plot details have been disclosed.

Wright plays Shuri, a scientist and the younger sister of King T'Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman.

The 27-year-old actress played the character in The Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.