Waitress will return to Broadway in the fall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Producers announced Wednesday that the Sara Bareilles musical will have a limited engagement on Broadway that opens in September.

The musical will open Sept. 2 at Ethel Barrymore Theatre in New York and run through Jan. 9.

Bareilles will reprise the role of Jenna Hunterson from Sept. 2 through Oct. 17.

Waitress features music and lyrics by Bareilles and a book by Jessie Nelson. The musical is based on the 2007 film of the same name starring Keri Russell as Jenna, a waitress and baker in a loveless marriage who enters a baking contest.

"I couldn't miss the opportunity to be there when Broadway welcomes audiences back into theaters that have been sitting dark for over a year," Bareilles said in a statement. "It is a gift to get to revisit the beautiful story of Waitress, centered around hope, resilience and the support of our chosen family."

"Broadway is grit and grace, magic and mayhem, and I can't wait to feel the electricity that pulses through all of us as the curtains rise once again," she added.

Waitress first debuted on Broadway in 2016.