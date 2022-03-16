Netflix announced Wednesday that the Ukrainian comedy Servant of the People will return to the streaming service. The show was the last acting role of Volodymyr Zelensky before he was elected President of Ukraine.

"You asked and it's back!" Netflix wrote in a tweet. "The 2015 satirical comedy series stars Volodymyr Zelenskyy playing a teacher who unexpectedly becomes President after a video of him complaining about corruption suddenly goes viral."

Servant of the People ran for three seasons from 2015-2019 with a total of 51 episodes. Zelensky won the election in 2019.

BBC also re-aired Servant of the People in the Britain as Zelensky defends Ukraine against invading Russian forces.

Prior to his political career, Zelensky was a standup comic and actor. He appeared in Ukrainian romantic-comedies and won a season of the Ukrainian edition of Dancing with the Stars.