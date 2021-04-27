Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Vivo.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the animated musical Tuesday featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda as the title character, Vivo, a kinkajou, also known as a "honey bear."

The preview introduces Vivo (Miranda) and his beloved human owner, Andres (Juan de Marcos Gonzalez). It shows the pair performing together in a town square in Havana.

Vivo is "an animated musical adventure that follows Vivo, a one-of-a-kind kinkajou ... who must find his way from Havana to Miami in order to deliver a song on behalf of his beloved owner and mentor Andres," an official description reads.

"Vivo is an exhilarating story about gathering your courage, finding family in unlikely friends, and the belief that music can open you to new worlds."

Vivo is "coming soon" to Netflix.

Miranda is known for creating the Broadway musicals In the Heights and Hamilton.