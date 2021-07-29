Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Vivo.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the animated musical film Thursday featuring the voice of Lin-Manuel Miranda as the kinkajou Vivo, a tropical rainforest mammal known as a "honey bear."

The preview shows Vivo (Miranda) undertake a journey for his owner, Andres (Juan de Marcos Gonzalez). Vivo teams up with Andres' grand-niece, Gabi (Ynairaly Simo), to deliver a love letter in the form of a song to Andres' lost love, Marta (Gloria Estefan).

Vivo is directed by Kirk DeMicco and features music by Alex Lacamoire. The film also features the voices of Michael Rooker, Brian Tyree Henry, Leslie David Baker and Katie Lowes.

Netflix shared a teaser for Vivo last week that shows Vivo and Gabi traveling through the Florida Everglades.

"Vivo is an exhilarating story about gathering your courage, finding family in unlikely friends, and the belief that music can open you to new worlds," an official description reads.

Vivo premieres Aug. 6 on Netflix.