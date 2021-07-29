'Vivo' journeys to deliver love letter in trailer for animated film
UPI News Service, 07/29/2021
Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Vivo.
The streaming service shared a trailer for the animated musical film Thursday featuring the voice of Lin-Manuel Miranda as the kinkajou Vivo, a tropical rainforest mammal known as a "honey bear."
The preview shows Vivo (Miranda) undertake a journey for his owner, Andres (Juan de Marcos Gonzalez). Vivo teams up with Andres' grand-niece, Gabi (Ynairaly Simo), to deliver a love letter in the form of a song to Andres' lost love, Marta (Gloria Estefan).
