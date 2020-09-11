A Virginia woman who recently won a $2,000 lottery prize had an extra happy birthday when her winning streak continued with a $1 million jackpot.

Bou Sokhom of Fairfax told Virginia Lottery officials her good luck began with a $2,000 prize from the lottery's Bank a Million game shortly before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sokhom said she woke up "full of joy" on her birthday and decided to test her lucky streak when her husband asked what lottery ticket she wanted for her birthday. She had him buy her a $30 Extreme Millions ticket from the 7-Eleven store in Fairfax.

The ticket was a $1 million winner. Sokham credited her win to positive thinking.

"I never said, 'Not me, not me,'" she said. "I always said, 'One day.'"

Sokham said she plans to use her winnings to pay off her car, pay her dentist and take care of her six grandchildren.

The winner said she is now hoping her lucky streak will deliver her a Mega Millions jackpot.