A Virginia woman said her desire for an energy drink after cleaning out her car led to her winning a $500,000 lottery jackpot.

Stephanie Blanco of Virginia Beach told Virginia Lottery officials she finished cleaning out her car after a trip to the beach and decided to reward herself with an energy drink.

Blanco visited the 7-Eleven store in Virginia Beach to purchase her beverage and a 100X The Money scratch-off lottery ticket.

The ticket turned out to be a $500,000 top prize winner.

Blanco said she plans to use her winnings to buy a house and take care of her family.