Romantic drama Virgin River will return for a third season on Netflix.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service announced Friday that it renewed the series for Season 3.

Netflix shared the news alongside a video of Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson thanking fans.

"Hi, everybody! We just wanna say a huge thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for making Season 2 such a big success for Virgin River," Henderson says. "And because of that..."

"Season 3 has been picked up by Netflix," Breckenridge chimes in.

Virgin River is based on the Robyn Carr book series. The series follows Melinda "Mel" Monroe," a midwife and nurse practitioner who moves from Los Angeles to the small town of Virgin River, where she meets Jack Sheridan (Henderson), a local bar owner and former U.S. Marine.

Virgin River co-stars Colin Lawrence, Lauren Hammersley, Annette O'Toole and Tim Matheson. Sue Tenney serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Deadline said Zibby Allen and Stacey Farber will join the cast in Season 3. Allen will play Brie, Jack's sister, with Farber as Tara Anderson, Lilly's (Linda Boyd) daughter.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Breckenridge also is known for her roles on American Horror Story, The Walking Dead and This is Us. Henderson played Dr. Nathan Riggs on Grey's Anatomy.