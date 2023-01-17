Peacock announced the streaming premiere date for Violent Night on Tuesday. The film comes to Peacock on Friday.

Violent Night stars David Harbour as Santa Claus. Santa has become cynical as kids have become more materialistic in the modern day. He started drinking, but he still delivers to the nice kids.

This Christmas, Santa is delivering presents to Trudy (Leah Brady) when her wealthy family is taken hostage. Santa must spring into Die Hard mode to defeat the bad guys and save Trudy.

Violent Night opened Dec. 2 in theaters. It has made nearly $50 million in the United States and $75 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

Universal made the film available as a premium video-on-demand purchase for $19.99 over the holidays. On Peacock, it follows the streaming debuts of other Universal films such as Nope, Ticket to Paradise and Bros.

NBCUniversal owns both Universal Studios and Peacock.