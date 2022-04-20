Viola Davis says she prayed for her husband, Julius Tennon, before meeting him.

The 56-year-old actress shared the story with Oprah Winfrey in a clip from their upcoming Netflix special Oprah + Viola released Wednesday.

Davis told Winfrey how her friend encouraged her to pray for the kind of man she wanted. The actress started by asking for "a big Black man."

"He said, 'Viola, even the vacuous stuff, just put it all in there. Looks, everything,'" Davis recalled her friend saying. "I said, 'Really? With God? I gotta tell him that?' He's like, 'Yes. You gotta put it all out there.'"

Davis also requested someone who had "probably been married before" and already had kids.

"Someone who's maybe been an actor who understands the artistic community," she added. "Someone who goes to church and loves God. I said, 'If you give me that, I'll start going to church, God. I really will. I'm committed to it.' And then I signed off, just like writing a letter."

Davis met her now-husband, Julius Tennon, three and a half weeks later. The couple married in June 2003 and have one child together, daughter Genesis. Tennon also has two children from previous relationships.

Oprah + Viola will also see Davis discuss her upcoming memoir, Finding Me. The book explores the actress' upbringing and journey in life and is scheduled for release April 26.

Oprah + Viola will premiere Friday on Netflix.

Davis is an Oscar, Emmy and Tony award-winning actress known for the films The Help, Fences and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. She also starred on the ABC series How to Get Away with Murder.