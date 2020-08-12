Viola Davis bought herself a special gift for her 55th birthday.

The actress, who celebrated her birthday Tuesday, said on Instagram that she purchased the house where she was born, which is located on a former slave plantation.

Davis shared a photo of the house in Saint Matthews, S.C.

"The above is the house where I was born August 11, 1965. It is the birthplace of my story. Today on my 55th year of life....I own it....all of it," she captioned the post.

Davis also included a Cherokee birth blessing.

"'May you live long enough to know why you were born,'" she quoted.

Actresses Taraji P. Henson, Halle Berry and Octavia Spencer were among those to wish Davis a happy birthday in the comments.

"THANK GOD FOR THIS DAY!!!! Happy birthday beautiful Queen!!!" Henson wrote.

"happy birthday sweet friend! may your life continue to inspire and your light continue to shine," Berry said.

The house was part of Davis' grandmother's farm on the former Singleton Plantation. Davis, who was raised in Rhode Island, shared memories of living in St. Matthews during a 2016 episode of The Jess Cagle Interview.

"I wasn't on it long, because I was the fifth child, and so we moved soon after I was born," the actress said. "I mean, I went back to visit briefly but still not aware of the history."

"I think I read one slave narrative of someone who was on that plantation which was horrific," she added. "160 acres of land, and my grandfather was a sharecropper ... My grandmother's house was a one room shack."

Davis said the house lacked "running water" and had an outhouse for a bathroom, but recalled how her family found "joy" and "life" despite their "decimated environment."

"But my mom says that the day I was born, all of my aunts and uncles were in the house, everyone was drinking and laughing, and having fun," she said.

Davis is known for playing Annalise Keating on the ABC series How to Get Away with Murder, which ended in May after six seasons. She will play singer Ma Rainey in the forthcoming Netflix film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.