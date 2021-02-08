Viola Davis is set to be honored by the Palm Springs International Film Awards with the Desert Palm Achievement Award for, Actress.

Davis is receiving the award for her role as blues singer Ma Rainey in Netflix's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

"Viola Davis is one of the most celebrated actors of her generation from her powerful roles on stage and screen including Fences and How to Get Away with Murder. In her latest film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Davis fully embodies the famous blues singer Ma Rainey in an explosive and memorable performance, which is sure to receive an Academy Award nomination," Palm Springs International Film Festival chairman Harold Matzner said in a statement.

The annual Palm Springs International Film Festival and Film Awards Gala will not take place as an in-person event this year, however honoree selections will be announced to recognize performances. Entertainment Tonight will air a tribute to the honorees on Feb. 11 and Feb. 25.

Riz Ahmed (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor), Andra Day (Breakthrough Performance Award), Anthony Hopkins (Career Achievement Award), Cary Mulligan (International Star Award), Leslie Odom Jr. (Spotlight Award Actor), Gary Oldman (Chairman's Award), Chloe Zhao (Director of the Year Award) and The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Vanguard Award) are also set to be honored.