Jersey Shore alum Vinny Guadagnino -- dressed as a shark -- was eliminated from The Masked Dancer on Fox Wednesday night.
"Had such an amazing time being the #HammerHead on @MaskedDancerFOX ! Not a professional dancer but I loved this fun challenge! Thanks for all that tuned in and supported me! Hammerhead out! #MaskedDancer," the reality TV star tweeted after the episode aired.
