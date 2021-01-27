Jersey Shore alum Vinny Guadagnino -- dressed as a shark -- was eliminated from The Masked Dancer on Fox Wednesday night.

"Had such an amazing time being the #HammerHead on @MaskedDancerFOX ! Not a professional dancer but I loved this fun challenge! Thanks for all that tuned in and supported me! Hammerhead out! #MaskedDancer," the reality TV star tweeted after the episode aired.

Comedian Craig Robinson hosts the show, while Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green and Ashley Tisdale serve as judges.

Previously eliminated celebrities include singer-songwriter Brian McKnight, activist/author Elizabeth Smart, rapper/actor Ice-T and TV personality Bill Nye the Science Guy.

Jeong is also a judge on The Masked Singer. Green competed on Season 4 of that show, but ultimately lost out to LeAnn Rimes.