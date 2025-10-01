Vince Panaro was reportedly told his girlfriend dumped him at 'Big Brother' live finale
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 10/01/2025
Vince Panaro was reportedly told that his girlfriend Kelsey was done with their relationship while he was still onstage at Big Brother's live finale.
Kelsey, Vince's long-term girlfriend of seven years, decided she was "done" with Vince about halfway through Big Brother's 27th season because he had "disrespected" her by constantly flirting with fellow houseguest Morgan Pope, according toThe Sun.
However, Vince reportedly didn't find out that Kelsey had dumped him until Big Brother's finale night on Sunday, September 28.
"Vince was told that Kelsey broke up with him on the Big Brother stage, and he learned from the other contestants," a source who was present at the Big Brother finale told The Sun.
While Vince's parents were sitting in the audience on finale night, Kelsey was noticeably absent.
"Like when the lights were still bright and as the cameras were rolling, he was told Kelsey was done," the eyewitness added.
"Vince hasn't processed how much his life is about to change, so it hasn't hit him yet that he lost his girlfriend of 7 years."
The source alleged that Vince is "in complete denial" about the current status of his relationship with Kelsey and needs more time to process things.
According to the eyewitness,Big Brother 27 houseguest Jimmy Haggerty -- who had been voted out of the Big Brother house pre-jury and could therefore connect with the outside world -- was the person who broke the bad news to Vince.
Jimmy also reportedly told the other BB finalists about Vince's broken relationship with Kelsey during the live finale taping.
"Vince found out on the stage because [Jimmy] was going around telling the others that Kelsey had dumped him," the eyewitness claimed.
"Morgan and Vince fully thought the feeds didn't capture most of the late-night talk they had together. They really didn't think a lot of their bedroom talk and cuddling were seen by the outside house."
At that time, however, Vince said producers had yet to give him his phone back.
"All I've said is hi to my parents, so I'm not super worried about it," he noted. "I mean, I'm excited to get back to the real world."
Vince also told Swooon that his parents were probably the only people rooting for him in the audience on finale night because there weren't enough tickets for everybody.
"I'll probably see her tonight, maybe, or whenever I'm done with all of this," Vince said of Kelsey.
Vince left to film Big Brother's 27th season with a long-term girlfriend back home, whom he'd been dating for seven years, but his close relationship with Morgan became a storyline on the show.
Vince and Morgan's behavior in the house -- including extremely long hugs, sleeping in the same bed, and showering next to each other -- had the other houseguests gossiping. Keanu Soto, for instance, joked about being on a show called Cheating Island.
Zingbot even poked fun at Morgan and Vince's apparent showmance, but the pair kept insisting that they're just best friends.
Vince didn't seem to think he had done anything wrong, but he began questioning his future with Kelsey when she clearly opted out of recording a video message for him once he made it to the Final 5. (Each Final 5 houseguest received a sweet message from loved ones and significant others).
"Am I single right now? Did Kelsey dump me?" Vince asked in theBig Brother Diary Room towards the end of the game.
"Perception-wise, am I too affectionate with Morgan? We like to spend time together, and yeah, we sleep in the same bed, but it's a giant bed and her head is at the opposite of me."
Vince continued, "Have I crossed boundaries that I'm not aware of, that I didn't think I did, but maybe I did?"
Earlier in the season, when Zingbot had roasted some of the Big Brother houseguests, the robot said, "What do you call someone who lights up when Vince enters the room, gives him long, passionate hugs and warm, affectionate cuddles?"
Zingbot then looked at Morgan and yelled, "His girlfriend! Zah-zah-zah-zing!"
Morgan seemed very upset by the zing, telling the cameras that she totally respected Vince's relationship with his girlfriend back home.
And Vince insisted to Us Weekly after the show that he never crossed the line with Morgan.
"I didn't think anything of it. I just was living in the Big Brother house," Vince explained, before adding, "I just assumed everyone would lay around. Everyone lays on top of each other."
Vince elaborated, "Past seasons that I've watched live feeds, it's just kind of the vibe, and that's how some people are more affectionate with their closeness to you. And some people are not."