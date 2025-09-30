Vince Panaro has given some surprising answers to questions about his girlfriend Kelsey since Big Brother aired its Season 27 finale on CBS.

"I mean, Kelsey is the -- she's the most secure person in the world," Vince told Entertainment Weekly when asked if he's concerned about how Kelsey viewed his flirty interactions with fellow houseguest Morgan Pope all season long.

Vince left to film Big Brother's 27th season with a long-term girlfriend back home, whom he'd been dating for seven years, but his close relationship with Morgan became a storyline on the show.

Vince and Morgan's behavior in the house -- including extremely long hugs, sleeping in the same bed, and showering next to each other -- had the other houseguests gossiping. Keanu Soto, for instance, joked about being on a show called Cheating Island.

Zingbot even poked fun at Morgan and Vince's apparent showmance, but the pair kept insisting that they're just best friends who could fully trust each other.

Vince didn't seem to think he had done anything wrong, but Kelsey never taped a video message for him when he was in the Final 5 houseguests, and she was noticeably absent from the live audience at the Big Brother finale.

"We know our relationship, we know the boundaries we set," Vince, who finished Big Brother as the runner-up behind winner Ashley Hollis, told EW.

"So I'm not worried about any of that. It's just the Big Brother house. And, you know, I'm not worried about that aspect when it comes to my relationship."

When asked if he has any knowledge about Kelsey's reaction to his relationship with Morgan, Vince replied, "I haven't gotten my phone yet, so I mean, I've hardly... All I've said is hi to my parents, so I'm not super worried about it."

He added, "I mean, I'm excited to get back to the real world."

Vince's parents were the only people who attended the Big Brother finale taping to support him.

"I don't think there were enough tickets for people to have, you know, a bunch of people there," Vince told Swooon in a separate post-finale interview.

Vince nonchalantly continued, "I'll probably see her tonight, maybe, or whenever I'm done with all of this."

When Big Brother's Final 5 houseguests received sweet video messages from family and their significant others, Vince seemed to realize that his relationship with Kelsey could be over, or at least on the rocks, when he heard nothing from her.

Vince admitted at the time he was "a little worried" about the future of his romance.

"Am I single right now? Did Kelsey dump me?" Vince questioned in the Big Brother Diary Room.

"Perception-wise, am I too affectionate with Morgan? We like to spend time together, and yeah, we sleep in the same bed, but it's a giant bed and her head is at the opposite of me."

Vince continued, "Have I crossed boundaries that I'm not aware of, that I didn't think I did, but maybe I did?"

Earlier in the season, when Zingbot had roasted some of the Big Brother houseguests, he said, "What do you call someone who lights up when Vince enters the room, gives him long, passionate hugs and warm, affectionate cuddles?"

Zingbot then looked at Morgan and yelled, "His girlfriend! Zah-zah-zah-zing!"

Morgan seemed very upset by the zing, telling the cameras that she totally respected Vince's relationship with his girlfriend back home.

And Vince told Us Weekly after the show wrapped that he still doesn't think he had crossed any lines with Morgan.

"I didn't think anything of it. I just was living in the Big Brother house," Vince explained.

"I just figured that's how everyone was, I don't know, and [didn't] think anything of it."

Vince also defended being snuggly with Morgan throughout the Big Brother season.

"It's Big Brother. I just assumed everyone would lay around. Everyone lays on top of each other," Vince claimed.

"Past seasons that I've watched live feeds, it's just kind of the vibe, and that's how some people are more affectionate with their closeness to you. And some people are not."

Vince walked away from Big Brother with $75,000 for finishing in second place. He only received one jury vote to win the game from Morgan.


