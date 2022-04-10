Vin Diesel has publicly welcomed Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson to the Fast and the Furious family.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Yeah yeah yeah... you see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to your self 'that's captain Marvel," Diesel wrote in Saturday's Instagram post, which included a photo of him and Larson laughing together.

"Clearly there is love and laughter in this image. What you don't see however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast10. You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect... her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for. Welcome to the FAMILY Brie. @brielarson."

The post already has gotten nearly 1 million "likes."

Plot details for Fast10 have not been disclosed, but Jason Momoa is expected to play a villain.