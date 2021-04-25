Actor Vin Diesel introduced footage from F9 in a new promo video celebrating the magic of going to the movies.

"It's been a while. The roads were a little empty. Places where we used to gather went quiet. We went through a year that tested us," Diesel said in Sunday's 2 1/2-minute clip, referring to the coronavirus pandemic, which kept people isolated and at home for months.

"But we are starting to see the promise of a new day. For more than 100 years, there's one place where we all came together to be entertained, to escape, to go someplace new -- the movies. There is nothing like that moment when the lights go down, the projector ignites and we believe."

A trailer for F9 then kicks into gear.

Directed by Justin Lin and set to debut in theaters on June 25, the action movie stars Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cena and Sung Kang.

"No matter how fast you are, no one outruns their past," explained a synopsis, accompanying Sunday's video on YouTube.

"F9 is the ninth chapter in the Fast & Furious Saga, which has endured for two decades and has earned more than $5 billion around the world. Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he's going to save those he loves most."