Vikings go to war in the new teaser trailer for Netflix's Vikings: Valhalla, which comes to the streaming service on Feb. 25.

Viking armies assemble and attack the English in order to avenge the death of fellow Vikings in the clip released on Tuesday.

The teaser provides quick looks at a number of epic battle scenes from the sequel series as swords clash and bridges are destroyed.

Vikings: Valhalla takes place 100 years after the original Vikings series, which aired on History. Michael Hirst returns as creator.

Co-stars include Sam Corlett as Leif Eriksson, Frida Gustavsson as Freydis Eriksdotter, Leo Suter as Harald Hardrada, Bradley Freegard as King Canute of Denmark, Johannes Johannesson as Olaf Haraldson, Laura Berlin as Emma of Normandy, David Oakes as Earl Goodwin and Caroline Henderson as Jarl Haakon.