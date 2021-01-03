Vikings and Bad Boys For Life actor Alexander Ludwig announced on Instagram Sunday that he has married his girlfriend, Lauren Dear.

ADVERTISEMENT

"My wife, my best friend, the future mother of my children, my everything. @laurendear," Ludwig captioned an outdoor wedding photo of him with his new bride dressed in formal wear.

"Thank you @blueskyutah #reverandcraiggordon @gabriellasantosphotography and of course #yam for being our witness," he added. "We decided to elope. It has been such a crazy year but it certainly put things into perspective. Life is too short And i didnt want to spend another day without calling this beautiful woman my wife. Of course when things settle down we will have a proper celebration with our friends and family but for now- the love of my life, our dog yam, a yurt on a mountain top in the middle of nowhere sounded like the perfect beginning."

Ludwig, 28, announced in November that he and Dear had gotten engaged.

The second half of the sixth and final season of Vikings began streaming last week on Amazon Prime Video.