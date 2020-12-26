Rock 'n' roll icon Billy Joel posted a video on social media Saturday showing his young daughters dancing in his kitchen to a Taylor Swift tune.

"Merry Christmas from the Joels: Billy, Alexis, Della and Remy Rockin' out to @taylorswift13 on Christmas morning," Joel captioned the 2 1/2-minute clip.

The video shows Della, 5, and Remy, 3, wearing fancy dresses and dramatically dancing to Swift's hit, "You Need to Calm Down."

Joel, 71, married Alexis Roderick in 2015 after six years of dating.

The family lives on Long Island, N.Y.