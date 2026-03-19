On Thursday, March 19, TMZ posted a video showing Taylor and Dakota's 2023 explosive argument that led to her arrest on charges of aggravated assault, two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, child abuse with injury, and criminal mischief.
Taylor said Wednesday, March 18 on Good Morning America that these headlines about her personal life feel like "the end of the world," especially since her The Bachelorette season -- premiering on Sunday, March 22 at 8PM ET/PT -- is supposed to be a happy and exciting time for her.
Taylor also told Entertainment Weekly that she and Dakota have "no contact right now" and they're using a "third party" to handle "pick-up, drop-offs, communication" amid the ongoing domestic violence investigation.
Dakota had said in January his relationship with Taylor was "better" and they were in a healthy place, but both parties made allegations against each other in their latest domestic assault dispute, and they were both contacted about the incident in late February.