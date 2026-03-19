Actual footage of The Bachelorette star Taylor Frankie Paul's 2023 domestic violence incident with ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen has leaked online.

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On Thursday, March 19, TMZ posted a video showing Taylor and Dakota's 2023 explosive argument that led to her arrest on charges of aggravated assault, two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, child abuse with injury, and criminal mischief.

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The video features Dakota recording Taylor's actions, and the blurry footage confirms Taylor's daughter Indy, now 8, was in the room when Taylor became physically violent.

The influencer and MomTok creator pleaded guilty in August 2023 to aggravated assault in exchange for the dismissal of her other four charges.

Taylor ultimately reached a plea deal that, when its terms and conditions are followed, will reduce her aggravated assault charge to a misdemeanor in August 2026, according to Us Weekly.

The shocking video that has been leaked -- possibly by Dakota or law enforcement -- begins with Taylor trying to hit Dakota, who in turn accuses her of "physical abuse."

When Taylor appears to put Dakota in a headlock, he laments, "See, Taylor, this is all you do! It's the only thing you know how to do, is hurt me. You think this is okay?! This is not okay."

Taylor says, "I don't give a f-ck," and then kicks him and attempts to hit him again.

"Stop! Dude! Leave me alone," Dakota complains, walking away from her.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star proceeds to pick up a metal barstool and throw it at Dakota.

"Oh my gosh," Dakota says, as the barstool appears to land near Taylor's daughter Indy, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Tate Paul.

Taylor goes to pick up another chair, prompting Dakota to shout from across the room, "Your daughter is right here!"

After whipping a third stool at Dakota, the camera shakes and Indy can be heard crying next to him.

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"Oh my -- you are a f-cking!" Dakota begins.

"You did this!" Taylor interjects, screaming at the top of her lungs.

"You! You! Stop," Dakota argues.

"You did! You did this to me!" Taylor cries.

"You've got to stop screaming at me! Stop Taylor... you're done!" Dakota counters.

Taylor repeats, "You did this," as more chaos ensues.

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Dakota argues, "You're doing this."

Taylor can be heard shouting more in the background before Indy cries out, "Mommy!"

"I am not taking the blame for you. I am sorry, Indy," Dakota says.

"Get the f-ck out of here!" Taylor shouts.

Dakota insists he's "done" with Taylor and then states, "Your daughter just got hit in the head with a metal chair!"

"You did this," Taylor repeats.

"No, you! Go help your daughter! Now! Help your daughter, Taylor!" Dakota begs.

Dakota asks Indy if she's okay, which infuriates Taylor more.

Taylor yells at Dakota to get away from her child and "get the f-ck out."

Dakota insists he loves her children "to death" and "nobody deserves this."

(Taylor is also mom to son Ocean, now 5, with Tate and son, Ever True, now 2, with Dakota).

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

Dakota accuses Taylor of being "drunk," and then the doorbell rings, seemingly with police behind the door.

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According to Taylor, she and Dakota broke up in late 2024, although she didn't publicly confirm their split until early 2025.

After ABC announced Taylor as The Bachelorette star in September 2025, Taylor told Alex Cooper on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast that she hooked up with Dakota after their split and they had a toxic on-again, off-again dynamic.

News broke on Monday, March 16 that Taylor and Dakota recently got into another domestic assault dispute that led to Hulu pausing production on Season 5 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

A source told People earlier this week that there is "some pretty serious stuff happening" and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives won't resume filming "until that resolves."

Taylor's The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives co-stars have reportedly distanced themselves from Taylor and no longer want to be associated with her.

Taylor said Wednesday, March 18 on Good Morning America that these headlines about her personal life feel like "the end of the world," especially since her The Bachelorette season -- premiering on Sunday, March 22 at 8PM ET/PT -- is supposed to be a happy and exciting time for her.

Taylor also told Entertainment Weekly that she and Dakota have "no contact right now" and they're using a "third party" to handle "pick-up, drop-offs, communication" amid the ongoing domestic violence investigation.

Dakota had said in January his relationship with Taylor was "better" and they were in a healthy place, but both parties made allegations against each other in their latest domestic assault dispute, and they were both contacted about the incident in late February.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

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About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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