A 141-year-old, two-story home in San Francisco was towed six blocks from its original location to its new home in an operation that took about six hours to complete.

ADVERTISEMENT

The seven-bedroom Victorian home, known as the Englander house, was moved Sunday from 807 Franklin Street to 635 Fulton Street, a journey of about six blocks.

Lana Costantini with the San Francisco Historical Society said moving the gigantic home on a hydraulic dolly was not without unforeseen difficulties.

"There's been a few glitches on the way. Trees that were in the way, stops signs, lights, and signs and what not," Costantini told KGO-TV.

Tree trimmers were employed to cut branches out of the way and street signs and parking meters were temporarily relocated to make way for the oversized load.

Officials said the relocation was the first project of its type in San Francisco in 45 years.

The owner of the home, San Francisco broker Tim Brown, is believed to have spent around $400,000 in fees and moving costs to have the house relocated.

Phil Joy, who headed up the house moving project, said he had to secure permits from more than 15 city agencies for the undertaking.