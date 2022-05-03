Victoria Pedretti has exited Hulu's Saint X adaptation and Alycia Debnam-Carey has stepped in to replace her in the lead role.

Pedretti (You) has departed the adaptation of author Alexis Schaitkin's novel of the same name due to creative differences.

Pedretti's exit also comes after production was shut down on Friday in the Dominican Republic as crew members walked off set due to a pay dispute.

Debnam-Carey, best known for portraying Alicia Clark on Fear the Walking Dead, is stepping into the role of Emily, who is described as sharp and ambitious with a perfect life that begins to crumble.

Saint X, a psychological drama, will feature multiple timelines and perspectives as a young woman's mysterious death in the Caribbean causes a ripple effect and pulls her sister into pursuing the truth.

Dee Rees is serving as director, based off a script by Leila Gerstein.

Co-stars include West Duchovny, Josh Bonzie and Jayden Elijah.