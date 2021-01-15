Many The Bachelor viewers are outraged Matt has yet to eliminate Victoria, a 27-year-old self-described "queen" from New York, NY, while other viewers seem to love how Victoria speaks her mind and isn't afraid to go after what she wants or stir the pot a little bit.
During a recent appearance on The Bachelorette alums Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin's Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Matt discussed what he saw in Victoria and why he liked the controversial bachelorette.
The conversation began when Rachel said she believes Victoria was trying to be like The Bachelor's Season 21 villain Corinne Olympios but "failed miserably."
"If you're going to be a villain, you've got to be funny! Do you know what I'm saying?!" Rachel asked Matt.
"Victoria is hilarious!" Matt exclaimed.
"What? We haven't seen it yet," Rachel responded.
"Oh my gosh, Rachel, she is one of the wittiest people I have ever met!" Matt gushed.
"Really?!" Rachel asked in disbelief. "We haven't seen it, so that's a good scoop."
Matt explained, "Victoria, she is unapologetically herself, like, she's the quickest."
"You'll say something and she's got something [to say back] and then she's out," The Bachelor star elaborated. "And I'm like, 'What?!' What did you just say?"
Victoria made a splash at The Bachelor resort almost immediately when she pointed out that she wasn't happy for Bri Springs, who received the first one-on-one date with Matt.
"I'm not tail-spinning, I'm the only one that's being real! Girls that are happy for Bri are all fake as sh-t. The reality of the situation is that we're all here to date Matt; we're not here to be in a sorority," Victoria announced to the group.
Some of Matt's bachelorettes found Victoria to be "off-putting," and Alana Milne even called her "an idiot."
Victoria expressed repeatedly how she's "authentic and real," and she called out her roommate Marlynn Sienna for allegedly being rude to her.
"You said, 'I want to pick your brain and understand you to see why you act the way you do.' You said that," Victoria told Marylynn, adding, "That's insulting to me."
Victoria called Marylynn "psychologically disturbed" and decided to move out of their room and sleep on a couch.
"I'm going to be with Matt, and the rest of it is just ridiculous. I am literally a queen and I can't wait for Matt to send [Marylynn] home so I can have my own room, just like a queen should," Victoria told the cameras.
Victoria later informed Matt that Marylynn was allegedly "toxic," manipulative and a bully, and Victoria's allegations made Matt totally rethink his relationship with Marylynn.
"I'm not about that; That's whack," Matt lamented in a confessional. "Victoria hasn't held back anything from me, so why would she make something like this up? I don't know how I feel about Marylynn right now."