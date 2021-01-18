Victoria Larson is hoping Matt will be the king to her queen on The Bachelor's 25th season.

Many The Bachelor viewers are outraged Matt has yet to eliminate Victoria, a 27-year-old self-described "queen" from New York, NY, while other viewers seem to love how Victoria speaks her mind and isn't afraid to go after what she wants.

Victoria made a splash at The Bachelor resort almost immediately when she pointed out that she wasn't happy for Bri Springs, who received the first one-on-one date with Matt.

"I'm not tail-spinning, I'm the only one that's being real! Girls that are happy for Bri are all fake as sh-t. The reality of the situation is that we're all here to date Matt; we're not here to be in a sorority," Victoria announced to the group.

Some of Matt's bachelorettes found Victoria to be "off-putting," and Alana Milne even called her "an idiot."

Victoria later accused her roommate Marylynn Sienna of being "toxic," manipulative and a bully, and she discussed her negative feelings toward the bachelorette with Matt, who ended up questioning Marylynn's character and his connection with her.

Victoria will probably continue to pursue Matt aggressively, and until viewers can watch what happens next and whether their romance will even continue, let's learn a little bit more about Victoria right now.

Below is a list of six facts Reality TV World has compiled about Victoria Larson.


Victoria Larson has competed in beauty pageants

Victoria previously vied for the Miss California USA crown.

In a December 2019 Instagram post, Victoria revealed her platform was to advocate for "stricter pharmaceutical laws" because she had struggled with adderall addiction.

Victoria said she took pills in attempt to maintain a slim figure but it "destroyed" her mental health.

The Bachelor bachelorette is a beauty and fitness enthusiast

Victoria is the owner of Jet Set Glo, which she launched in Summer 2018.

She is a certified spray tanner and teaches health coaching, pilates, and other things good for the mind, body and soul.

Victoria even has her own website where fans can buy products such as a dry brush, spray-tanning foam, a $250 health-coaching session, a 21-day detox for a whopping $800 and more.


Victoria, who was once platinum blonde, says she loves romance

Victoria's love language is physical touch, and she hopes to find a man who appreciates that side of her.

Her biggest turnoff, however, is a man who can't keep his room clean.


Prior to starting her own business, Victoria had her fair share of dayjobs

Victoria previously had a jetsetter lifestyle and worked as a flight attendant.

In December 2018, Victoria uploaded a photo of herself in uniform while aboard a private jet.

Victoria also held down a job as a real estate agent.

Victoria wrote in an April 2019 Instagram post, "It was always a dream of mine to move to California and now I can help others achieve that dream. Call, DM or email me for any #RealEstate needs."

Victoria admits she has a big personality and needs a man who can handle that

Victoria says she has no filter and needs a strong man who can keep up with her but won't be controlling in any way, shape or form.

Victoria has been looking for a guy who is loyal, honest and independent. She also envisions her future husband enjoying meditation and being spiritual just like she is.


Matt has defended Victoria against critics

During a recent appearance on The Bachelorette alums Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin's Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Matt discussed what he saw in Victoria and why he liked the controversial bachelorette.

The conversation began when Rachel said she believes Victoria was trying to be like The Bachelor's Season 21 villain Corinne Olympios but "failed miserably."

"If you're going to be a villain, you've got to be funny! Do you know what I'm saying?!" Rachel asked Matt.

"Victoria is hilarious!" Matt exclaimed.

"What? We haven't seen it yet," Rachel responded.

"Oh my gosh, Rachel, she is one of the wittiest people I have ever met!" Matt gushed.

"Really?!" Rachel asked in disbelief. "We haven't seen it, so that's a good scoop."

Matt explained, "Victoria, she is unapologetically herself, like, she's the quickest."

"You'll say something and she's got something [to say back] and then she's out," The Bachelor star elaborated. "And I'm like, 'What?! What did you just say?'"

