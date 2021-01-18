Many The Bachelor viewers are outraged Matt has yet to eliminate Victoria, a 27-year-old self-described "queen" from New York, NY, while other viewers seem to love how Victoria speaks her mind and isn't afraid to go after what she wants.
Victoria made a splash at The Bachelor resort almost immediately when she pointed out that she wasn't happy for Bri Springs, who received the first one-on-one date with Matt.
"I'm not tail-spinning, I'm the only one that's being real! Girls that are happy for Bri are all fake as sh-t. The reality of the situation is that we're all here to date Matt; we're not here to be in a sorority," Victoria announced to the group.
Some of Matt's bachelorettes found Victoria to be "off-putting," and Alana Milne even called her "an idiot."
Victoria later accused her roommate Marylynn Sienna of being "toxic," manipulative and a bully, and she discussed her negative feelings toward the bachelorette with Matt, who ended up questioning Marylynn's character and his connection with her.
Victoria will probably continue to pursue Matt aggressively, and until viewers can watch what happens next and whether their romance will even continue, let's learn a little bit more about Victoria right now.
Below is a list of six facts Reality TV World has compiled about Victoria Larson.