Victoria Larson is hoping to be the queen of Matt James' heart on The Bachelor's currently-airing 25th season. Victoria is a 27-year-old self-proclaimed "queen" from New York, NY. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' SEASON 25 BACHELORETTES ANNOUNCED! MEET ALL OF MATT JAMES' LADIES! (PHOTOS) Victoria was escorted into The Bachelor resort in Pennsylvania on a throne by multiple men, and she was wearing a tiara when she introduced herself to Matt. Victoria boasted about being confident and fun, but her approach to dating Matt rubbed many of the girls the wrong way. Victoria had no problem interrupting other women's time with Matt for second or even third opportunities to speak with The Bachelor star. Girls accused Victoria of monopolizing Matt's time. However, Victoria managed to receive a rose from Matt at the first Rose Ceremony of the season, and based on her behavior thus far, she'll probably pursue Matt boldly and aggressively. Until viewers can watch Victoria and Matt's romance unfold on The Bachelor, let's learn a little bit about the bachelorette right now. Below is a list of five facts Reality TV World has compiled about Victoria Larson. Victoria Larson is a beauty and fitness enthusiastVictoria is the owner of Jet Set Glo, which she launched in Summer 2018. She is a certified spray tanner and teaches health coaching, pilates, and other things good for the mind, body and soul. Victoria even has her own website where fans can buy products such as a dry brush, spray-tanning foam, a $250 health-coaching session, a 21-day detox for a whopping $800 and more. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS) The Bachelor bachelorette has competed in beauty pageantsVictoria previously vied for the Miss California USA crown. In a December 2019 Instagram post, Victoria revealed her platform was to advocate for "stricter pharmaceutical laws" because she had struggled with adderall addiction. Victoria said she took pills in attempt to maintain a slim figure but it "destroyed" her mental health. Victoria, who was once platinum blonde, says she loves romanceVictoria's love language is physical touch, and she hopes to find a man who appreciates that side of her. Her biggest turnoff, however, is a man who can't keep his room clean. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' SPOILERS: WHO DID MATT JAMES PICK AND END UP WITH? WHAT HAPPENS ON THE 2021 SEASON OF 'THE BACHELOR' (SPOILERS) Prior to starting her own business, Victoria had her fair share of dayjobsVictoria previously had a jetsetter lifestyle and worked as a flight attendant. In December 2018, Victoria uploaded a photo of herself in uniform while aboard a private jet. Victoria also held down a job as a real estate agent. Victoria wrote in an April 2019 Instagram post, "It was always a dream of mine to move to California and now I can help others achieve that dream. Call, DM or email me for any #RealEstate needs." Victoria admits she has a big personality and needs a man who can handle thatVictoria says she has no filter and needs a strong man who can keep up with her but won't be controlling in any way, shape or form. Victoria has been looking for a guy who is loyal, honest and independent. She also envisions her future husband enjoying meditation and being spiritual just like she is. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS) Interested in more The Bachelor news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!