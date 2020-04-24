Victoria Justice to host remote 'Kids Choice Awards' May 2
UPI News Service, 04/24/2020
Nickelodeon announced Friday that Nickelodeon's Kids Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together will take place May 2 at 8 p.m. EDT. Victorious star Victoria Justice will host a remote version of the event.
According to a Nickelodeon press release, millions of kids voted for their favorite stars, movies, games and other categories. The kids' network will present the awards virtually.
Nickelodeon also pledged to donate $1 million to No Kid Hungry to support families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
LeBron James will receive the 2020 Generation Change Award for his Lebron James Family Foundation's I PROMISE School. James' foundation provides educational resources and seeks to reform public schooling.
Kids Choice Awards 2020 will also include humorous segments like hiding slime in JoJo Siwa's home; a look at Nick's Slime in Space in which NASA agreed to send the networks' famous slime into space; a preview of the upcoming series The Astronauts and music by Asher Angel.
