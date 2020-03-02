Chris Harrison said it's not surprising Peter chose to stay in his "volatile" relationship with Victoria F. onThe Bachelor in an interview with Us Weekly.
"Where there's passion, there's chemistry, but it's so volatile," Chris explained.
"And from the outside looking in, you think, 'What do you do? What are you doing?' It's so clear... When you're in those relationships. It's really a lot easier said than done to just walk away," Chris insisted.
"If you've ever been in those relationships, the magnetic draw -- and I've been in it! I've been in a relationship exactly like it as well, and I stayed and I went back and I stayed, went back and I made those same mistakes."
According to Chase, he felt duped by The Bachelor producers because when he had signed up to perform on the show, he never thought he'd have to serenade Peter and his ex, Victoria.
"They set everybody up. Here's my thing: I didn't sign up for that. That's my problem with it... I don't need to be a part of that," Chase told The Morning Toast hosts Jackie Oshry and Claudia Oshry at the CMA Awards in November 2019.
Peter's ex Merissa Pence was friends with Victoria
Peter's ex-girlfriend, Merissa Pence -- who dated Peter for five months in 2012 -- used to be friends with Victoria and opened up to Us Weekly about their history. Merissa met Victoria through mutual friends.
"We became friends when I moved back from Los Angeles about three years ago," Merissa told Us.
"Our first encounter was that she told me she was going to slash my tires because I was hanging out with one of her ex-boyfriends."
Although they didn't hit it off, the girls continued to bump into each other given they're in the same social circle.
Once Victoria was cast on The Bachelor, Merissa claimed Victoria changed.
"[Victoria] became a very self-centered person and we were all out for our friend's birthday and she was just acting crazy. Just wanting all the attention and it was very distasteful," Merissa told Us.
"She's like, 'Do you know who I am?' And I was just like, 'Where is this coming from?' So that just really rubbed me the wrong way. And from then on... I told our mutual friend, I was like, 'Look, I'm never going to hang out with her again. She's crazy. She literally has no respect for anybody around her and I just don't want to be associated with that.'"
Merissa claims Victoria F. has broken up four marriages.
Victoria allegedly had affairs with the married husbands of several Virginia Beach women she knows and was friends with.
"It kind of started becoming a trend... One of the other wives actually confronted me when I was at a bar in Virginia Beach and I didn't know that that's who she was until after the fact," Merissa told Us.
"And she was like, 'I just want to thank you so much [for warning Peter about Victoria F]. You took on a huge burden that a lot of us couldn't take on because of other reasons.'"
Victoria is family-oriented
The most important woman in Victoria's life is her dear grandmother.
According to Chris, "passionate would be an understatement" for her and he's never seen a bachelorette go through as much as Victoria F. did during filming.
"Everything you could go through, she goes through on this show," Chris said. "In a weird way, everything that happened was also a Bachelor first. It was really bizarre."
Merissa thinks Victoria is putting on an act
Merissa told Us if there's a guy Victoria wants, she calls dibs.
"There is a one-way street there and nobody else is getting involved. She just thinks that the world revolves around her and she's the hottest thing that's ever hit this planet," Merissa said.
"And actually the most disturbing thing so far of all of this was the lingerie episode that she just acted like she was this coy person. The people in Virginia Beach are even seeing that that's not you at all. You're always the one in the bar wanting attention."
A sense of humor is important to Victoria
Victoria F. is looking for a guy that can make her laugh and melt her heart.
She also loves a man who is in touch with his feelings and isn't afraid to cry in public.
Controversy seems to follow Victoria
When Victoria won the Cosmopolitan photo-shoot group date on The Bachelor, editor-in-chief Jessica Pels told the bachelorette she and Peter would be gracing the cover of the magazine's March digital issue.
However, the cover photo will not be published after all because Victoria F. has Instagram photos showing she had modeled "Marlin Lives Matter" merchandise created by White Marlin Marina, a Maryland marina.
The merchandise promoted conservation awareness of marlin fish in 2016, USA Today reported, and featured T-shirts that read "White Lives Matter" for white marlin and "Blue Lives Matter" for blue marlin.
Jessica said representing the "White Lives Matter" slogan is "problematic" because she believes it's rooted in racism and says Cosmo stands in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.
Victoria apologized for the White Lives Matter photos
Victoria addressed her controversial marlin campaign photo shoot in January on Instagram in the comments section of a post that showed her bio and photo on an account called Bachelor Clues.
"Hello bachelor clues & followers! It would be nice for you to gather all the facts before jumping to bash someone. The company 'We Love Marlins' is in support of catching white, blue, & black marlins & releasing them back into the wild," Victoria wrote, according to Us Weekly.
"In regards to a sensitive topic, I come from a very diverse background & am in support of all races! Virginia Beach is a VERY large fishing town where Marlin tournaments are held every year! Glad to clear this up."
Victoria reportedly apologized for hurting anyone's feelings and added, "I definitely see how this could be offensive. I apologize immensely it was never my intention to lessen this matter."
Victoria found a new passion
Victoria took up running recently when she was looking for an outlet to clear her head.
She's now a member of the North End Run Club, saying it's a community of people who lift others up and encourage them to be their best selves.