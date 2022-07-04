Former Spice Girl and fashion designer Victoria Beckham and soccer great David Beckham celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary Monday.

"They say he isn't funny, they say I never smile, they said it wouldn't last. Today we celebrate 23 years being married. David you are my everything, I love you so much!!!!" Victoria captioned Monday's Instagram photo of the two laughing together.

The post has already gotten nearly 400,000 "likes."

David, 47, and Victoria, 48, got engaged in 1998 and married in 1999. They are the parents of sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, and daughter Harper, 10.