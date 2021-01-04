ViacomCBS announced on Monday a new distribution agreement with Hulu that will bring 14 ViacomCBS networks including Nickelodeon and MTV to the streaming service's live television option, Hulu + Live TV.

BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, VH1, CMT, Nick Jr., TV Land, BET Her, MTV2, NickToons TeenNick and MTV Classic will also be coming to Hulu + Live TV.

The multi-year deal includes the continued carriage of CBS broadcast stations, CBS Sports Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel, The CW and premium station Showtime on Hulu + Live TV.

The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

"We are excited to have reached an expanded agreement with Hulu that underscores the value of our powerful portfolio of brands to next-generation TV platforms and viewers. Hulu continues to be a great partner, and this agreement ensures that Hulu + Live TV subscribers are now able to enjoy the full breadth of our leading content across news, sports and entertainment for the first time," Ray Hopkins, president, U.S. networks distribution at ViacomCBS said in a statement.